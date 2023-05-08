Glenview Trust Co Takes Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Glenview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,315 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2,171.4% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 159 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 90.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 358 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 1,706 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.92, for a total transaction of $245,527.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,433,067.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.76, for a total value of $161,592.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,028,814.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 1,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.92, for a total transaction of $245,527.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,433,067.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,580 shares of company stock worth $1,336,710 in the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $139.40 on Monday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a twelve month low of $125.36 and a twelve month high of $163.31. The firm has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.50 and a 200-day moving average of $147.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 6.12% and a positive return on equity of 24.04%. The company had revenue of $972.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.70 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 14.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.50.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain, and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Epidolex, Zepzelca, Rylaze, Vyxeos, and Defitelio.

