Glenview Trust Co Makes New Investment in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Glenview Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 21,165,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $779,537,000 after acquiring an additional 292,574 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 3.0% in the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 14,093,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $444,379,000 after purchasing an additional 409,249 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter worth about $264,003,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 24.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,397,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $272,323,000 after buying an additional 1,436,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 93.3% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,573,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $150,602,000 after buying an additional 2,207,676 shares in the last quarter. 62.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $38.24 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.09 and a 200-day moving average of $35.24. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $30.69 and a 12 month high of $39.04.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

