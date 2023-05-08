Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Stock Holdings Reduced by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 469,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 34,105 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.41% of Rockwell Automation worth $120,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 104.1% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,498,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,398,000 after acquiring an additional 764,385 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 438.1% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 221,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,924,000 after purchasing an additional 179,931 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1,178.2% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 165,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,224,000 after buying an additional 152,154 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth $35,512,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 40.1% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 380,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,589,000 after acquiring an additional 108,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In other news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 3,178 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.80, for a total transaction of $914,628.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,011,434.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP John M. Miller sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total value of $155,174.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,281 shares in the company, valued at $1,194,784.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 3,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.80, for a total transaction of $914,628.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,989 shares in the company, valued at $2,011,434.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,809 shares of company stock valued at $1,680,379. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 1.5 %

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $238.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $285.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.88.

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $283.42 on Monday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $190.08 and a one year high of $309.36. The stock has a market cap of $32.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $283.07 and a 200-day moving average of $273.06.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.41. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.15% and a net margin of 15.82%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.55%.

About Rockwell Automation

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

See Also

