Swiss National Bank Has $120.20 Million Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,281,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 84,348 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $120,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 74.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

WEC stock opened at $96.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $30.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.85. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.82 and a 1-year high of $108.39.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 14.10%. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 72.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on WEC. StockNews.com cut WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.80.

WEC Energy Group Profile

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.