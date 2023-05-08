Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 858,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,385 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.13% of Delta Air Lines worth $28,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,356,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,974,193,000 after purchasing an additional 917,225 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.0% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 22,369,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $627,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,362 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 177.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,815,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $247,374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,638,800 shares in the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 5,399,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $177,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 8.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,033,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $113,211,000 after purchasing an additional 309,194 shares in the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Shares of DAL opened at $33.94 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.37. The stock has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.25. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $42.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.25 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 56.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.23) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 5,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total value of $189,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 278,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,554,823.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 5,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total value of $189,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 278,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,554,823.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 13,124 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.77, for a total value of $508,817.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,224,738.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 15,000 shares of company stock worth $503,250 and sold 27,970 shares worth $1,057,049. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DAL shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $81.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.38.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

