Dakota Wealth Management Has $351,000 Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MQS Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 7,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 62,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 13,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KHC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Kraft Heinz from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.79.

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $41.32 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.92. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $32.73 and a fifty-two week high of $44.87. The company has a market capitalization of $50.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.69.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 7.26%. Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.63%.

In other news, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total transaction of $9,917,600.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,479,947.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

