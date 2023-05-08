Arizona State Retirement System Increases Stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,034 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $3,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 94.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 258 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total transaction of $576,355.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,270 shares in the company, valued at $991,797.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total value of $576,355.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,797.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.71, for a total value of $70,609.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,081,901.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $93.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.61 and its 200-day moving average is $98.80. The firm has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.60. Expedia Group, Inc. has a one year low of $82.39 and a one year high of $139.88.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The online travel company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.59). Expedia Group had a return on equity of 22.47% and a net margin of 2.72%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Expedia Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXPE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $117.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.85.

Expedia Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following segments: Retail, B2B, and Trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

Featured Stories

