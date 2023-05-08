Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Shares Bought by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $3,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Cboe Global Markets by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 53,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,289,000 after purchasing an additional 18,867 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 52,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 148,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,465,000 after acquiring an additional 10,138 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter worth approximately $302,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of CBOE opened at $136.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.40 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.19. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.82 and a twelve month high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $471.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.03 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CBOE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $144.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.00.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment includes the options exchange business, which lists trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply listed options.

Featured Stories

