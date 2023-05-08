NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 882 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 24 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in NVR were worth $4,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of NVR by 4.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 534 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of NVR by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 2.1% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in NVR by 8.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 88 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in NVR during the first quarter worth $357,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

NVR stock opened at $5,852.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 5.75. The company has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5,533.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4,999.43. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3,576.01 and a 1 year high of $5,986.96.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $99.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $88.96 by $10.93. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 16.20%. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $116.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 417.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NVR news, Director Alfred E. Festa sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,032.84, for a total value of $8,052,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 321 shares in the company, valued at $1,615,541.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Alfred E. Festa sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,032.84, for a total value of $8,052,544.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 321 shares in the company, valued at $1,615,541.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 150 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,965.00, for a total transaction of $894,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,047 shares of company stock valued at $60,917,852 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

NVR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on NVR from $5,120.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,956.00.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mid Atlantic, North East, Mid East, and South East. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

