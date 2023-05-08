Toronto Dominion Bank Raises Stock Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 436,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,598 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $6,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HST. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 96.7% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 131.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 146.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 97.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HST stock opened at $17.76 on Monday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $14.51 and a one year high of $21.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 5.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.18 and a 200-day moving average of $16.58.

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.86%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Compass Point upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.50 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.86.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

