Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 2,501 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 82,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,501 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $4,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IRM. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 162,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,075,000 after purchasing an additional 7,488 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 5,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 20,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 5,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 107.5% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 20,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 10,709 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Iron Mountain

In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $60,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,349,404. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $60,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,026 shares in the company, valued at $3,349,404. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 17,766 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total transaction of $931,471.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $15,500,929.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,552 shares of company stock valued at $4,993,621 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Iron Mountain stock opened at $56.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91. The company has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.37. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $43.33 and a 52-week high of $57.21.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 88.48% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on IRM. Barclays upped their price objective on Iron Mountain from $56.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

About Iron Mountain

(Get Rating)

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

