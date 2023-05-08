4,291 Shares in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Purchased by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 583.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 248.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xylem Price Performance

Shares of XYL opened at $108.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.16, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.84 and a 200-day moving average of $106.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.08 and a 52 week high of $118.58.

Xylem Increases Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 6.53%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 64.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XYL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $115.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Xylem in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. TheStreet lowered Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Xylem from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.80.

Insider Activity at Xylem

In related news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 15,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total transaction of $1,601,055.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,822.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Xylem news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 56,298 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $5,527,900.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,235,909.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 15,942 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $1,601,055.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,822.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

Featured Stories

