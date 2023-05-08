Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 115,541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,426 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.05% of Evergy worth $7,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 20.4% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Evergy by 8.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 35,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 59.3% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,351 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Evergy in the third quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in Evergy by 195.0% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 7,408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Trading Up 0.7 %

EVRG opened at $62.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.77 and its 200-day moving average is $61.03. Evergy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.12 and a 52-week high of $71.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. Evergy had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a $0.6125 dividend. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Evergy news, COO Kevin E. Bryant sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total transaction of $1,345,725.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 32,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,973,311.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EVRG. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Evergy from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Evergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Evergy from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.20.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

