Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,634 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,359 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $10,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 10,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 10,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 3,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HNP Capital LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

PSX stock opened at $93.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $74.02 and a 52-week high of $113.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.38.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $35.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.76 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 33.50% and a net margin of 7.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 15.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.24%.

PSX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.73.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

