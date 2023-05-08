Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $12.79 Million Stock Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,143,530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,365 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $12,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 48,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 36,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 13,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of PGX stock opened at $11.01 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.75. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $10.80 and a 1 year high of $13.43.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.