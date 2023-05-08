Glenview Trust Co Invests $355,000 in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Glenview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Brookfield in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Brookfield in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in Brookfield in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 60.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Trading Up 3.7 %

NYSE:BN opened at $31.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.22. Brookfield Co. has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $54.08. The company has a market cap of $51.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.53.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Brookfield had a return on equity of 1.55% and a net margin of 2.22%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Brookfield’s payout ratio is currently 24.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BN. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Brookfield from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookfield from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Brookfield from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Brookfield from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $295,938.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,104,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,414,879.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield

Brookfield Corp. engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following business segments: Renewable Power and Transition, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Real Estate, and Credit and Insurance Solutions.

