Glenview Trust Co Buys 528 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Glenview Trust Co raised its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Welltower were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 97.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 985.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 623.0% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WELL shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Welltower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.82.

Welltower Stock Performance

NYSE WELL opened at $78.76 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.05 and its 200-day moving average is $70.38. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.50 and a 12-month high of $90.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $39.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 342.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.05.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.77). Welltower had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 0.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Welltower’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,060.87%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

