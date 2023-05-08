Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 137,470 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 135.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 239,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,470 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $10,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 1.9% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kroger by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Kroger by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 10,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on KR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Kroger from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Stephens decreased their target price on Kroger from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Kroger from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kroger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.31.

Insider Activity

Kroger Trading Up 2.0 %

In other Kroger news, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 62,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total value of $2,900,378.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,079 shares in the company, valued at $2,931,281.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, VP Todd A. Foley sold 3,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total value of $182,400.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 62,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total value of $2,900,378.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,931,281.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 201,505 shares of company stock valued at $9,622,597 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $49.23 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $41.81 and a one year high of $55.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.47.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $34.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.89 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 1.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is 33.88%.

About Kroger

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.