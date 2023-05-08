Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) Stock Holdings Increased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 286,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.32% of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF worth $12,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPHD. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPHD opened at $41.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.39. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $38.33 and a 52 week high of $48.03.

About Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

