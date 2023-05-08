Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,007,419 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,223 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $11,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ET. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,889 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 424,932 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 260,824 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after buying an additional 31,407 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 159,249 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 10,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 192,394 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after buying an additional 57,880 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.43.

ET opened at $12.36 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.54 and a 200-day moving average of $12.45. The company has a market capitalization of $38.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.73. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $9.15 and a 1-year high of $13.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.49 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The business’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.308 per share. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.97%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 91.05%.

In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,339,398 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $17,398,780.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 56,917,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,363,196.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

