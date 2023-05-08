Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $12.92 Million Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,719 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $12,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NOC. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 507,240 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $276,755,000 after buying an additional 38,119 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 10,649 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,810,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,379 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 200,883 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $109,598,000 after purchasing an additional 28,734 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen cut shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $500.00 to $478.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Cowen downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $478.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $512.00.

In other news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 2,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total transaction of $1,191,512.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,343,924.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total transaction of $1,878,130.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,093,939.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 2,547 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total transaction of $1,191,512.07. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,343,924.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,534 shares of company stock worth $4,934,622. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NOC opened at $446.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $461.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $488.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $430.93 and a 12-month high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 12.89%. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 22.39%.

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

