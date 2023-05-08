JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target to $214.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $245.00 to $214.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.39% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. OTR Global raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on Burlington Stores from $281.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Burlington Stores from $214.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group cut shares of Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.00.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Burlington Stores Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE BURL opened at $183.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 52.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.10. Burlington Stores has a one year low of $106.47 and a one year high of $239.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $200.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.63.

Insider Transactions at Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.24. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 40.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Burlington Stores news, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.26, for a total transaction of $106,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,768.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.26, for a total value of $106,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,768.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 47,153 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.46, for a total transaction of $9,876,667.38. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 55,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,556,536.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Burlington Stores

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,112,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,276 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter worth $115,609,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 4,975.3% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 462,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 453,250 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 12,888.1% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 429,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,036,000 after acquiring an additional 425,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,854,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,878,000 after buying an additional 415,655 shares in the last quarter.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. It operates through the following segments: Ladies Apparel, Accessories and Shoes, Home, Mens Apparel, Kids Apparel and Baby, and Outerwear.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.