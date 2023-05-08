JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target to $214.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $245.00 to $214.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.39% from the company’s previous close.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. OTR Global raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on Burlington Stores from $281.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Burlington Stores from $214.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group cut shares of Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.00.
Burlington Stores Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE BURL opened at $183.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 52.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.10. Burlington Stores has a one year low of $106.47 and a one year high of $239.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $200.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.63.
Insider Transactions at Burlington Stores
In other Burlington Stores news, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.26, for a total transaction of $106,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,768.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.26, for a total value of $106,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,768.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 47,153 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.46, for a total transaction of $9,876,667.38. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 55,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,556,536.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Burlington Stores
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,112,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,276 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter worth $115,609,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 4,975.3% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 462,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 453,250 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 12,888.1% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 429,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,036,000 after acquiring an additional 425,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,854,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,878,000 after buying an additional 415,655 shares in the last quarter.
Burlington Stores Company Profile
Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. It operates through the following segments: Ladies Apparel, Accessories and Shoes, Home, Mens Apparel, Kids Apparel and Baby, and Outerwear.
