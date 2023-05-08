2,008 Shares in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Bought by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NUE. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor during the 4th quarter worth $129,202,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 97.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 820,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,998,000 after acquiring an additional 405,815 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 113.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 567,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,672,000 after acquiring an additional 301,535 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,434,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $189,033,000 after acquiring an additional 287,283 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,380,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $147,716,000 after acquiring an additional 283,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

NUE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nucor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.25.

NYSE:NUE opened at $142.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $152.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.06. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $100.13 and a twelve month high of $182.68. The company has a market capitalization of $35.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.56.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.64. Nucor had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.00%.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

