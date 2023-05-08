Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 38.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,093 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $13,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 915,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,399,000 after purchasing an additional 320,588 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 7,667.1% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 230,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,191,000 after acquiring an additional 227,100 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,045,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 134.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 297,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,944,000 after acquiring an additional 170,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 559,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,886,000 after acquiring an additional 158,309 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

MCK opened at $365.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $50.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $353.82 and its 200 day moving average is $368.07. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $298.69 and a 12-month high of $401.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. McKesson’s payout ratio is 9.88%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.64.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

