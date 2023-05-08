Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $98,000 in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 28,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 768,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after buying an additional 3,763 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 612.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 34,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 5,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 60,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 5,551 shares during the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Karyopharm Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Insider Transactions at Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics Stock Down 2.2 %

In other news, EVP Reshma Rangwala sold 6,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total value of $27,418.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 158,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,831.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Richard A. Paulson sold 33,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total value of $100,089.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 823,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,574.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Reshma Rangwala sold 6,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total transaction of $27,418.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 158,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,831.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 85,281 shares of company stock valued at $271,206 in the last three months. 10.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:KPTI opened at $2.71 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.81. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.45 and a 1-year high of $6.84.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $33.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.88 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

