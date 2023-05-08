Glenview Trust Co Makes New $226,000 Investment in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Glenview Trust Co bought a new stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,103 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 754.2% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,042 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after buying an additional 15,047 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 51,357 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,523,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at $1,105,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in IQVIA by 21.2% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,955 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQVIA Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE IQV opened at $188.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.91, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $197.92 and its 200-day moving average is $208.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.89. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $165.75 and a one year high of $249.11.

Insider Activity

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.02. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

In other IQVIA news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,922,190. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other IQVIA news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,053 shares in the company, valued at $3,922,190. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total value of $1,003,062.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,128.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $269.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on IQVIA from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on IQVIA from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IQVIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.25.

IQVIA Profile

(Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.