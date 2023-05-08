Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 14,014 Shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 502,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,014 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 2.32% of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF worth $11,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 1,675.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CGCP opened at $22.81 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.53. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a 52 week low of $21.41 and a 52 week high of $24.40.

About Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

