Glenview Trust Co Invests $240,000 in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Glenview Trust Co bought a new position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SJM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,666,000 after purchasing an additional 162,944 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 48,822.8% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,281,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277,097 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 8.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,820,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,525,000 after acquiring an additional 139,158 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 15,418.9% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,728,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717,816 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 10.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 953,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,178,000 after acquiring an additional 92,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SJM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.27.

J. M. Smucker Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of J. M. Smucker stock opened at $158.20 on Monday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $119.82 and a 1 year high of $163.07. The stock has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $153.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.22.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.45%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 26,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $3,945,151.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 629,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,417,471.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 51,373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.27, for a total value of $7,925,312.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 640,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,795,896.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 26,294 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $3,945,151.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 629,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,417,471.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 122,462 shares of company stock worth $18,744,753. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

Further Reading

