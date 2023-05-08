iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 55.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,605 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $10,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 69.6% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 592.0% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:TLH opened at $113.51 on Monday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.68 and a 52 week high of $125.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.38.

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

