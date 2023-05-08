Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $684.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.30 million. Energizer had a positive return on equity of 65.15% and a negative net margin of 8.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Energizer updated its FY23 guidance to $3.00-3.30 EPS.

Shares of ENR opened at $32.74 on Monday. Energizer has a 12-month low of $24.81 and a 12-month high of $37.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Energizer’s payout ratio is presently -35.19%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENR. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energizer during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Energizer by 107.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Energizer by 11.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Energizer in the third quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Energizer by 11.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ENR shares. TheStreet raised Energizer from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on Energizer from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Energizer from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Energizer from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Energizer from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Energizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.43.

Energizer Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products. The firm is also involved in designing and marketing automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products. It operates under the Battery and Lights, and Auto Care segments.

