Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,897 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,449 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.08% of Motorola Solutions worth $35,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 4.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,651,837 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,281,573,000 after acquiring an additional 599,327 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,158,494 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,608,781,000 after buying an additional 22,604 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 32.4% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,775,220 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $621,567,000 after buying an additional 678,694 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 18.9% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,657,892 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $371,318,000 after buying an additional 264,011 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 149.0% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,583,272 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $354,605,000 after buying an additional 947,497 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday. Edward Jones downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Motorola Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $303.00 to $329.00 in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $301.67.

Motorola Solutions Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $281.56 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $278.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.40. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $195.18 and a 52-week high of $295.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.20, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 744.78% and a net margin of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 44.00%.

Insider Transactions at Motorola Solutions

In other news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 8,734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.37, for a total transaction of $2,361,411.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $776,773.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 8,734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.37, for a total transaction of $2,361,411.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $776,773.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 26,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total value of $7,305,576.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,142 shares in the company, valued at $13,058,517.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,167 shares of company stock worth $10,066,483. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

