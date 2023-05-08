California Public Employees Retirement System Has $83.63 Million Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 899,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,099 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.24% of Capital One Financial worth $83,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COF. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in Capital One Financial by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on COF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.78.

Capital One Financial Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of COF opened at $88.01 on Monday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $83.93 and a 12 month high of $130.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.46 and its 200-day moving average is $100.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.55 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.80 by ($1.49). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.4 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.55%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Featured Stories

