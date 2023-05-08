California Public Employees Retirement System Has $87.05 Million Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 102,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,938 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $87,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 7,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,976,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth $560,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 117,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,719,000 after purchasing an additional 19,933 shares during the last quarter. Windle Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth $760,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MELI shares. BTIG Research raised their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,750.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,620.00 to $1,770.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,480.50.

MercadoLibre Price Performance

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,243.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,243.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,071.08. The company has a market cap of $62.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.57. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $600.68 and a 52-week high of $1,337.75.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 36.80% and a net margin of 5.46%. MercadoLibre’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 15.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at MercadoLibre

In related news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 150 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,256.00, for a total value of $188,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.