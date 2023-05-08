Nordea Investment Management AB Cuts Stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 294,269 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 45,366 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.09% of Baidu worth $34,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 13.2% during the third quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 3,078,803 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $361,721,000 after buying an additional 358,213 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 9.1% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,639,193 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $349,165,000 after buying an additional 221,092 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE grew its stake in Baidu by 81.3% in the third quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 1,481,563 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $174,069,000 after purchasing an additional 664,373 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Baidu by 1.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,298,299 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $152,537,000 after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Baidu by 2.0% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 749,783 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $88,092,000 after purchasing an additional 14,680 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

Baidu Stock Performance

Shares of Baidu stock opened at $123.45 on Monday. Baidu, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.58 and a 52 week high of $160.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.12. The firm has a market cap of $42.66 billion, a PE ratio of 42.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Baidu announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BIDU shares. HSBC lifted their target price on Baidu from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Baidu from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Baidu from $217.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on Baidu from $139.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price target on Baidu from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.00.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

