Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 40,946 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 391,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,946 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.43% of DaVita worth $29,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in DaVita by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DaVita by 1,388.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in DaVita during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DaVita during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Charles Berg sold 1,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.13, for a total transaction of $107,511.03. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,182,020.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DVA opened at $88.47 on Monday. DaVita Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.28 and a 12-month high of $106.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.92. The company has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.04.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 74.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DVA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on DaVita in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of DaVita from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DaVita in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on DaVita from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on DaVita from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.43.

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

