Swiss National Bank Lowers Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,500,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 128,089 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.41% of Arch Capital Group worth $94,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 7,316 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

In other news, insider John M. Pasquesi sold 26,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $1,764,306.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 756,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,702,111.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total transaction of $2,104,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 759,970 shares in the company, valued at $53,319,495.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider John M. Pasquesi sold 26,329 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $1,764,306.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 756,635 shares in the company, valued at $50,702,111.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 178,083 shares of company stock worth $12,955,847. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $74.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.72. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $41.05 and a fifty-two week high of $76.92.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

