Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 24,941 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 487,742 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 24,941 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $24,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MU. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,100,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $1,102,000. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,722 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,546,984 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $230,359,000 after acquiring an additional 713,525 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Mizuho raised shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.59.

Micron Technology Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ MU opened at $61.23 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.66. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $48.43 and a one year high of $75.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 4.17. The company has a market capitalization of $67.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.05 and a beta of 1.41.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($1.16). Micron Technology had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $1,262,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 175,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,054,930.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock worth $3,530,800 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Micron Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.