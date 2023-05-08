Nordea Investment Management AB Reduces Stock Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,709 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.11% of Raymond James worth $25,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Czech National Bank increased its position in Raymond James by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 22,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,421,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA raised its position in Raymond James by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Raymond James by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 8,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Raymond James by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RJF. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Raymond James from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Raymond James from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Raymond James from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Raymond James from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raymond James presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.43.

Raymond James Stock Up 3.3 %

RJF stock opened at $86.20 on Monday. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $126.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.52.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Raymond James will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.13%.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Further Reading

