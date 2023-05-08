Nordea Investment Management AB Has $28.77 Million Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 666,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,370 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.07% of Exelon worth $28,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exelon in the 1st quarter valued at about $270,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 21.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 19,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Exelon by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,063,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,262,000 after purchasing an additional 12,105 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Exelon by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Exelon by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 380,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,117,000 after purchasing an additional 166,614 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $249,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,498 shares in the company, valued at $187,341.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EXC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.80.

Exelon stock opened at $42.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.77. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $35.19 and a 12 month high of $49.86.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. Exelon had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 64.00%.

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

