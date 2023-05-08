Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 329,596 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,646 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Cummins were worth $79,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Cummins by 588.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in Cummins by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cummins by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $226.38 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $234.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $32.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.00. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.27 and a 12-month high of $261.91.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 8.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 19.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cummins

In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.13, for a total transaction of $1,524,523.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,151,106.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Georgia R. Nelson sold 1,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.64, for a total transaction of $486,420.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,742 shares in the company, valued at $5,471,156.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.13, for a total value of $1,524,523.77. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,151,106.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,709 shares of company stock valued at $4,245,545 in the last three months. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CMI shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cummins in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.25.

About Cummins

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

