Nordea Investment Management AB Has $17.21 Million Stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 37.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 537,553 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 145,549 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $17,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,453 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 11,156 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,250 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,042 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,833,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $90,243,000 after acquiring an additional 117,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 468,759 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $23,090,000 after purchasing an additional 74,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Price Performance

XRAY opened at $41.30 on Monday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.48 and a fifty-two week high of $43.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.14 and a 200 day moving average of $35.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.91.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Dividend Announcement

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 26.41% and a positive return on equity of 8.65%. The firm had revenue of $978.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Cord Friedrich Staehler sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total transaction of $157,320.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,842,265.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Eric Brandt sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total transaction of $261,454.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,517.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cord Friedrich Staehler sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total transaction of $157,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 97,693 shares in the company, valued at $3,842,265.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on XRAY. UBS Group boosted their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DENTSPLY SIRONA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.13.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

