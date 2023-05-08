MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Position Raised by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 174,955 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of MSCI worth $81,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 2.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,732,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,839,566,000 after purchasing an additional 176,893 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,328,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,404,082,000 after purchasing an additional 25,088 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 7.7% during the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,624,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $685,172,000 after purchasing an additional 116,521 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 89.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,492,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $629,314,000 after purchasing an additional 703,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 1.1% during the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,281,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $540,702,000 after purchasing an additional 13,721 shares in the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at MSCI

In related news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.89, for a total value of $503,901.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,831,327.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MSCI opened at $473.65 on Monday. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $376.41 and a 12-month high of $572.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.41 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $526.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $507.59.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.23. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 93.49% and a net margin of 38.62%. The firm had revenue of $592.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 12.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MSCI. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group lowered their target price on MSCI from $611.00 to $570.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MSCI from $543.00 to $551.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on MSCI from $560.00 to $522.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on MSCI from $585.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $567.22.

MSCI Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other-Private Assets. The Index segment focuses on the investment process, including developing indexed financial products.

