California Public Employees Retirement System Has $83.87 Million Stock Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 33.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 356,343 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 179,028 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $83,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 187,818 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $44,228,000 after acquiring an additional 50,034 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 72,837 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,142,000 after buying an additional 29,752 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,959 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,933,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 10,519 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 13,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.81, for a total value of $4,759,919.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,442,155.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 13,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.81, for a total transaction of $4,759,919.72. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,442,155.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.35, for a total value of $14,183,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,705 shares in the company, valued at $27,627,006.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,744 shares of company stock worth $22,802,358 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Trading Down 0.2 %

WST opened at $368.46 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $343.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $281.92. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $206.19 and a 1-year high of $376.72. The company has a market cap of $27.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.31. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The firm had revenue of $716.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on WST shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Stephens upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

(Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

