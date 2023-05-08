PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 786,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,634 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $77,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in PACCAR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tobam purchased a new position in PACCAR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 63.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PACCAR Trading Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ PCAR opened at $72.76 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.08. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $51.33 and a 12 month high of $76.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.91.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.43. PACCAR had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 16.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PACCAR

In other PACCAR news, VP Michael T. Barkley sold 25,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $1,892,936.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,565 shares in the company, valued at $3,893,157.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PACCAR news, VP Michael T. Barkley sold 25,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $1,892,936.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,565 shares in the company, valued at $3,893,157.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total transaction of $182,783.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at $241,765.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,006 shares of company stock valued at $3,683,533 over the last 90 days. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PCAR. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $60.00 to $81.50 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Argus lowered shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $61.33 to $72.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of PACCAR from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.36.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

Featured Stories

