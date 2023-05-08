California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 73,852 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 837,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 73,852 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $76,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CHRW. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 99.0% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.64.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $104.50 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.96. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.60 and a 52-week high of $121.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.79.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 50.56% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 39.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael John Short sold 3,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.29, for a total transaction of $354,109.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,690,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael John Short sold 3,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.29, for a total value of $354,109.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,690,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 7,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total transaction of $774,369.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,836,691.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

(Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.