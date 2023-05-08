Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,824,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,193 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of Carrier Global worth $75,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CARR. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Carrier Global by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 471,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,443,000 after acquiring an additional 55,676 shares in the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.07.

Carrier Global Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $42.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $35.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.35. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $33.10 and a 12-month high of $49.17.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 25.56%. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

Insider Activity

In other Carrier Global news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $933,452.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,222,505. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Carrier Global news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $933,452.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,222,505. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $478,353.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Profile

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.