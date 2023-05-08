Van ECK Associates Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 82.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,311 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 439,526 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $19,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 35,285 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,562,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. River Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $544,000. Brainard Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $272,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,432 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Honeywell International by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HON shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.56.

Shares of HON stock opened at $198.42 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $192.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.63 and a 1-year high of $220.96.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The business had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 53.51%.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

