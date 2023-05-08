Cheniere Energy, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 28th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.395 per share by the energy company on Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th.

Cheniere Energy has a payout ratio of 12.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Cheniere Energy to earn $10.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.58 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.9%.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Shares of LNG opened at $148.19 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $153.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.92. Cheniere Energy has a 12-month low of $120.09 and a 12-month high of $182.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $15.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $10.89. Cheniere Energy had a negative return on equity of 488.45% and a net margin of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy will post 16.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LNG. StockNews.com upgraded Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Barclays cut their target price on Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James cut their target price on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cheniere Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,175 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $1,513,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,286,223 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $192,882,000 after acquiring an additional 42,539 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,083 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,924 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also

