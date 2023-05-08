Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 84.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,947 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,821 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Clorox worth $12,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Robinson Value Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Clorox by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 11,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Clorox by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Clorox by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group boosted its holdings in Clorox by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Clorox by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clorox Price Performance

CLX stock opened at $169.60 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $158.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.24. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $120.50 and a 12-month high of $178.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 292.42, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40.

Clorox Announces Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.29. Clorox had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 114.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 813.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on CLX. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.08.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

