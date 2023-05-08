Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $12,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 364,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,501,000 after buying an additional 7,825 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Moody’s by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 22,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,199,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,916,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Moody’s by 610.0% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moody’s

In other Moody’s news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.48, for a total value of $146,580.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,491 shares in the company, valued at $452,488.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 2,818 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.10, for a total transaction of $837,227.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,834 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,381.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 483 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.48, for a total value of $146,580.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,488.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,701 shares of company stock valued at $7,046,117. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Moody’s Stock Up 1.7 %

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MCO shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Moody’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $289.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $329.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $308.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.00.

MCO opened at $304.64 on Monday. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $230.16 and a one year high of $335.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $298.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $294.50.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.68. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 59.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.18%.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA) segments. The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Featured Articles

